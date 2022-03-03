Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 60,743 Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,743 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 48.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 743,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 243,481 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 40.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 80,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,269 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 98.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 22,548 shares in the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the third quarter worth about $1,064,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 171.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $831.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.72.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

