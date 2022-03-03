Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) by 862.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,863 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Janux Therapeutics worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JANX opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $37.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

