Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,236 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.32% of Surface Oncology worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SURF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 3,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 9.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology stock opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 9.79 and a quick ratio of 9.79. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $155.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.63.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.44). Surface Oncology had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 14.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

