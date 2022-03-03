Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,376 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.73% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of BATRA stock opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $266.59 million, a P/E ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 0.88.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,769 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $205,146.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 50,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $3,089,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,769 shares of company stock worth $6,340,147.

About The Liberty Braves Group (Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.