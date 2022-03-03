Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Vor Biopharma worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vor Biopharma by 100.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vor Biopharma by 299.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vor Biopharma by 235.7% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Vor Biopharma by 54.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Vor Biopharma stock opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $46.00.
Vor Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vor Biopharma (VOR)
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.