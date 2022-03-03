Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Vor Biopharma worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vor Biopharma by 100.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vor Biopharma by 299.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vor Biopharma by 235.7% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Vor Biopharma by 54.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vor Biopharma stock opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VOR shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vor Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vor Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

