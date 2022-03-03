Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,423,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,901,592 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.08% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNXP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 46,800.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 281,740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,766,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,377 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 389.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,108,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,938,000. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNXP opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. The stock has a market cap of $94.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

