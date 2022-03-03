Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.57% of Yellow worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yellow by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yellow in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Yellow in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Yellow in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Yellow by 42.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YELL opened at $8.81 on Thursday. Yellow Co. has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $452.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 3.04.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Yellow’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yellow Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YELL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Yellow from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

