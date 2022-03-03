Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.62 Million Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,928,000 after acquiring an additional 86,208 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of TM stock opened at $179.15 on Thursday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $145.55 and a 12-month high of $213.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.79 and a 200-day moving average of $184.09.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

