Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.73 Million Holdings in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,179 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 325.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1,090.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprises Ltd Inberdon purchased 24,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.22 per share, with a total value of $2,950,024.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:USLM opened at $116.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.29. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $156.00. The firm has a market cap of $660.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 12.36%.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

