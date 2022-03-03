Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,307 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Aligos Therapeutics worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 49.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $51,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 14.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,227,000 after acquiring an additional 155,518 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 67.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $106.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 3.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $34.31.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

