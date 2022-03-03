Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,085 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.08% of Akouos worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Akouos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Akouos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Akouos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Akouos by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Akouos by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 22,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Akouos Profile (Get Rating)
Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.
