Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $4.63 Million in Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 674,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Bark & Co as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of BARK opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Bark & Co has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Bark & Co will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BARK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bark & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bark & Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

