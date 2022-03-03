Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 19,169 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Vertex worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 6.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 93.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 134,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 1,697.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 163,977 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 3.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the second quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VERX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

In other news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $202,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $11,680,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $33.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,364.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

