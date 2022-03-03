Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,372 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter worth $934,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($68.54) to €57.00 ($64.04) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($74.16) to €61.00 ($68.54) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $31.45 on Thursday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.16.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.