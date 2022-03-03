Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 93,939 Shares of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,939 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Advent Technologies worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 30,202 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Advent Technologies by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 43,180 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Advent Technologies by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 32,125 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Advent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ ADN opened at $2.61 on Thursday. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Advent Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.