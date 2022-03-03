Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 111,204 Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 111,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Clear Secure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 181.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth about $200,000. 37.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 14,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $351,426.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 614,310 shares of company stock worth $14,568,441 in the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YOU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.87. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $65.70.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

