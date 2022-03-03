Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 614,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 36.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 21.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNCE stock opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $369.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.36). During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jounce Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

In related news, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $33,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $35,763.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,494 shares of company stock valued at $402,616. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

