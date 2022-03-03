Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,675 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Baozun worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Baozun by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,844,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,362,000 after purchasing an additional 78,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Baozun by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 84,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,001,000 after buying an additional 73,315 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 2.0% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 607,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,522,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 2.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 379,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,441,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BZUN opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35. Baozun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.87 million, a PE ratio of 364.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). Baozun had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $294.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

