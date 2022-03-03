Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in Diageo by 3.2% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,605,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Diageo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $948.12.

DEO stock opened at $195.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $159.74 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.15.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.