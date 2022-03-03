Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,962 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Bolt Biotherapeutics worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 262.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 181.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bolt Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bolt Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.06.

Shares of BOLT stock opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.79 million and a PE ratio of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.39.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.