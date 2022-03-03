GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Trading Up 2.9%

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 105,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 104,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.46 million and a P/E ratio of -36.00.

GFG Resources Company Profile (CVE:GFG)

GFG Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds interests in the Pen gold project covering an area of approximately 475 square kilometers located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and the Dore gold project, which covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.

