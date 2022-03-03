GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Trading Up 2.9%

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 105,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 104,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.46 million and a P/E ratio of -36.00.
GFG Resources Company Profile (CVE:GFG)
