Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4,461.97

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4,461.97 and traded as low as $4,078.85. Givaudan shares last traded at $4,078.85, with a volume of 1 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4,461.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,714.12.

Givaudan Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

