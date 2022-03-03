Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4,461.97

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4,461.97 and traded as low as $4,078.85. Givaudan shares last traded at $4,078.85, with a volume of 1 shares.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4,461.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,714.12.
Givaudan Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)
