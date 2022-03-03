Glencore (GLEN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Glencore (LON: GLEN) in the last few weeks:

2/28/2022 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/25/2022 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 490 ($6.57) price target on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Glencore had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.38) price target on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 470 ($6.31) to GBX 490 ($6.57). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 450 ($6.04) to GBX 500 ($6.71). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 450 ($6.04) price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Glencore had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.38) price target on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 470 ($6.31) to GBX 480 ($6.44). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Glencore had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/3/2022 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 450 ($6.04) price target on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 470 ($6.31) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 450 ($6.04) price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 425 ($5.70) price target on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 410 ($5.50) to GBX 450 ($6.04). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 440 ($5.90) to GBX 450 ($6.04). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 448 ($6.01) price target on the stock.

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 452.60 ($6.07) on Thursday. Glencore plc has a 52 week low of GBX 263.50 ($3.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 459.25 ($6.16). The firm has a market cap of £59.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 404.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 370.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.24%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

