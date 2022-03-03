Glencore (LON:GLEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $459.25

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 459.25 ($6.16) and last traded at GBX 452.60 ($6.07), with a volume of 73635406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 444.95 ($5.97).

GLEN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.04) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.70) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.57) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.38) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 450 ($6.04) to GBX 500 ($6.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 470.63 ($6.31).

The stock has a market capitalization of £62.85 billion and a PE ratio of 16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 404.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 370.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.24%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

Glencore Company Profile (LON:GLEN)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

