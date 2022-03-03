Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Stake Raised by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.19% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2,285.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 171.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 728.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period.

Shares of BUG stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.03. 19,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,410. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.12.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.209 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

