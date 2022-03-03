Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 149.0% from the January 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF during the third quarter worth $133,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 67.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 15,262 shares in the last quarter.

ALTY opened at $12.73 on Thursday. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $13.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd.

