Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH) Shares Up 8.7%

Gopher Protocol Inc (OTCMKTS:GOPH – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17. 50,896 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 883,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.19.
About Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH)
