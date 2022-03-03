Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH) Shares Up 8.7%

Gopher Protocol Inc (OTCMKTS:GOPH – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17. 50,896 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 883,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.19.

About Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH)

Gopher Protocol Inc, a development-stage company, engages in developing Internet of Things and artificial intelligence enabled mobile technology. Its technology consists of a smart microchip, mobile application software, and supporting software. The company also sells phones and phone card products, including PINS, SIM cards, and gift cards.

