Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.65

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 432619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.90 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, February 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.76 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.89.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05.
Grab Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRAB)
Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grab (GRAB)
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.