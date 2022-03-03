Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.65

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 432619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.90 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, February 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.76 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.89.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRAB. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,985,119,000. Mufg Bank LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,373,168,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $504,301,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,176,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Grab Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

