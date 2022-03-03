Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 13,039 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,987 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.3% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $51,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after buying an additional 12,665,264 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after buying an additional 10,842,148 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,432,619 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,066,522,000 after buying an additional 3,128,509 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $5.21 on Thursday, hitting $294.98. 1,754,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,668,863. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $224.26 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $308.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

