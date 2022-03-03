Gratomic (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Trading Down 5.3%

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) shares fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.88. 110,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 56,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01.

Gratomic, Inc is a canadian-based junior exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of exploration assets located in Canada and Namibia. The firm’s project portfolio includes Aukum and Buckingham Graphite property. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

