Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.28

Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR – Get Rating) (NYSE:GPL) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.28 and traded as low as C$0.28. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 80,032 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$0.50 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of C$131.40 million and a PE ratio of -5.57.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

