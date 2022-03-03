Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Sets New 12-Month High at $154.60

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 154.60 ($2.07) and last traded at GBX 153.60 ($2.06), with a volume of 7950051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148.40 ($1.99).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 141.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 137.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

