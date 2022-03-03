Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Stock Price Up 16.3%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 16.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.78. Approximately 3,044,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,677,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

GRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The company has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a P/E ratio of -102.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.78.

In other news, Director David Blaiklock acquired 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.03 per share, with a total value of C$113,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,693,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,771,958.27.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

