Guggenheim Cuts Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Price Target to $11.00

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.90% from the company’s current price.

WEAV has been the subject of several other research reports. Tigress Financial began coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Weave Communications from $27.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

NYSE:WEAV opened at $9.33 on Thursday. Weave Communications has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $22.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.03.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.18 million. Research analysts forecast that Weave Communications will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $114,862,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $53,140,000. W Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $29,246,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $8,418,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $5,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

