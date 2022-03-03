HaloDAO Achieves Market Cap of $164,520.92 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. HaloDAO has a market capitalization of $164,520.92 and $74,389.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HaloDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0294 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HaloDAO has traded up 41.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00042449 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,828.96 or 0.06663922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,557.79 or 1.00249397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00046828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00047456 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00026228 BTC.

About HaloDAO

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

