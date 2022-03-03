Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.61 and last traded at $5.61. Approximately 139 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBRIY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Harbour Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 625 ($8.39) to GBX 570 ($7.65) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.