Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.03

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the mining company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02.

Harmony Gold Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Harmony Gold Mining to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

HMY traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $4.88. 9,639,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,670,476. Harmony Gold Mining has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Investec upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 38,277 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,469 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,867 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 492.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 57,662 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 4,754.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 157,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.