Hathor (HTR) Price Hits $0.56 on Major Exchanges

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001312 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. Hathor has a market capitalization of $126.74 million and $5.47 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00042698 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.83 or 0.06621432 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,462.31 or 0.99992443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00045435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00046895 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002762 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 903,434,720 coins and its circulating supply is 227,489,720 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

