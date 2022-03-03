HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,462 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 113,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,793,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period.

VXF stock traded down $3.04 on Thursday, reaching $161.63. 1,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,526. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.74. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $150.13 and a one year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

