HBW Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up 2.1% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $9,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 204.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 30,656 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 136,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 266,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,670,930. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $133.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average of $101.00.

