HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,015 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

DGRO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.57. The stock had a trading volume of 51,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,050. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.21. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.