HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 261.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 239.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period.

SCHD stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.59. 133,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,332. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $67.32 and a one year high of $82.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.90.

