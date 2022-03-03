HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 325.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,003 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $109,271,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 90.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,154,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,537,000 after buying an additional 547,735 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,034,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 963,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,196,000 after purchasing an additional 386,567 shares in the last quarter.

BIV traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.71. 31,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,402. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.65 and its 200 day moving average is $88.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.81 and a one year high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

