HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $5.19 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.2% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,806,000 after buying an additional 28,176 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,419,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 103,627.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 223,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,044,000 after buying an additional 222,799 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,923,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $177.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.
PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upped their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.19.
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.
