HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $5.56 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,727 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.3% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $720,994,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,491 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after buying an additional 830,171 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $95,261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MCD traded down $3.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $237.78. 77,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,715. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.77. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

