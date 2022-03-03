HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for 1.2% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 9,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.82. 98,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,836,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.37, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

