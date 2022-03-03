HBW Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.48 Million in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 67.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,245 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,622. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.54. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $77.94 and a 1-year high of $100.95.

