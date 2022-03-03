HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 595 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $263.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,891,134. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $284.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.68. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $318.82.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $1.573 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%.

