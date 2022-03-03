Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Healthcare Trust of America stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,590. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 295.46%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HTA shares. Berenberg Bank cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,199,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,894,000 after acquiring an additional 573,695 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 705,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 391,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 24.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,160,000 after purchasing an additional 364,815 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 784,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,203,000 after purchasing an additional 279,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

