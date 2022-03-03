HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.93

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.93 and last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 254493 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HDELY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeidelbergCement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HeidelbergCement from €57.00 ($64.04) to €60.00 ($67.42) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

